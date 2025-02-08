Meghan Markle says Harry means a lot to her in first speech in Canada

Meghan Markle said Prince Harry means "a lot to me" during her impromptu speech at the 2025 Invictus Games' friends and family dinner in Vancouver.

Harry who founded the games in 2014 for injured and sick service personnel and veterans after he served in Afghanistan.

The sporting event is the first winter edition of the competition and being held in Canada for the second time and will bring together 500 competitors from over 20 countries.

The Duchess of Sussex said she "hadn't planned on speaking" before introducing her husband as she took to the stage.

Meghan said: "I was not planning on speaking tonight, and we just arrived, I don't know, a couple of hours ago, and I touched Canadian soil and I went, oh, it feels like home."

Meghan continued: "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me.

"And I know he means quite a lot to all of you. You will see him throughout this week.

"You will see him at the Games. You will see him probably curling with you, cheering you on.

"He's in it with you, and you'll see him through all of those moments. He'll be there with you."



