Photo: Britney Spears planning new property addition amid therapy sessions: Source

Britney Spears reportedly has been a regular for equine-assisted therapy for a while now.

Reportedly, the practice has allowed the Toxic hitmaker to find peace withing herself enabling her to trust again, per Radaronline.com.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source recently shared, “She’s going a couple of times a week now.”

They went on to add that Britney is even considering buying horses so that she can ride them whenever she can.

“But she’s even talking about getting her own ranch so that she can have horses right on her property and be with them any time she wants,” they addressed.

In addition to this, a source previously told Life & Style that “Britney is on cloud nine right now, for years Christmas has been more of a sad reminder of the sorry state of her relationship with her kids.”

“So to be able to spend it with Jayden is more than a relief,” the insider confided.

“She would have loved to have had Sean join them too but they did at least video call with him and he’s promised to visit soon, so Britney is taking that as a win,” they concluded.