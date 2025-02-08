 
Geo News

Machine Gun Kelly focused on self improvement post Megan Fox split: Source

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have remained in an on and off relationship since 2020

By
Web Desk
|

February 08, 2025

Photo: Machine Gun Kelly focused on self improvement post Megan Fox split: Source
Photo: Machine Gun Kelly focused on self improvement post Megan Fox split: Source

Megan Fox’s former beau Machine Gun Kelly is reportedly trying to do better in life.

As per the latest report of Us Weekly, the crooner’s heart was left shattered when Megan called it quits with him amid pregnancy.

Nonetheless, Machine Gun Kelly has not given in to the pain and is reportedly channeling “his energy into self-improvement.”

“He has been focusing on mental health and getting back in shape,” the source addressed.

In conclusion, the source revealed, “He’s heartbroken but trying to move forward.”

For those unversed, MGK has continuously denied cheating claims and has also tried to win Megan Fox back.

Dishing the real reason behind their shocking split, a source previously tipped, “Megan has suspected he may be sleeping with someone.”

“MGK’s very flirtatious, and overly so sometimes, and with people who DM him,” the source continued.

"MGK is doing the best he can to win Megan back the issue," a different source previously claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the actress and the musician have remained in an on-off relationship since 2020. 

Zayn Malik bids farewell to his first solo tour ever
Zayn Malik bids farewell to his first solo tour ever
Anthony Mackie gets honest about impact of fame on dating life video
Anthony Mackie gets honest about impact of fame on dating life
Brittney Spencer drops bombshell about singing next to Beyonce
Brittney Spencer drops bombshell about singing next to Beyonce
Shania Twain makes rare comment on ‘freedom' in music industry
Shania Twain makes rare comment on ‘freedom' in music industry
Britney Spears planning new property addition amid therapy sessions: Source
Britney Spears planning new property addition amid therapy sessions: Source
Prince Harry 'extremely worried' about Meghan Markle's safety video
Prince Harry 'extremely worried' about Meghan Markle's safety
Prince Harry receives good news from Trump as he leaves for Canada with Meghan
Prince Harry receives good news from Trump as he leaves for Canada with Meghan
What is the Kennedy Center?
What is the Kennedy Center?