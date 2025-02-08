Photo: Machine Gun Kelly focused on self improvement post Megan Fox split: Source

Megan Fox’s former beau Machine Gun Kelly is reportedly trying to do better in life.

As per the latest report of Us Weekly, the crooner’s heart was left shattered when Megan called it quits with him amid pregnancy.

Nonetheless, Machine Gun Kelly has not given in to the pain and is reportedly channeling “his energy into self-improvement.”

“He has been focusing on mental health and getting back in shape,” the source addressed.

In conclusion, the source revealed, “He’s heartbroken but trying to move forward.”

For those unversed, MGK has continuously denied cheating claims and has also tried to win Megan Fox back.

Dishing the real reason behind their shocking split, a source previously tipped, “Megan has suspected he may be sleeping with someone.”

“MGK’s very flirtatious, and overly so sometimes, and with people who DM him,” the source continued.

"MGK is doing the best he can to win Megan back the issue," a different source previously claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the actress and the musician have remained in an on-off relationship since 2020.