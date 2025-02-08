 
'The Substance' star Demi Moore earns praise from her former co-star Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe celebrates Demi Moore's recognition with her role in 'The Substance'

Web Desk
February 08, 2025

Rob Lowe has praised his former co-star Demi Moore's success.

In an interview with People Magazine, Rob praised Demi's recent recognition during Hollywood's awards season for her performance in The Substance.

The actor called it a well earned moment for Demi, who won a Golden Globe and Critics Awards, and nominations for the Academy Awards, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards.

Rob said, "It's really fun. She really deserves it. She's one of the rare things: she's both a great actress and a true star."

The actor went on to add how he's watched many of his longtime Hollywood friends receive recognition recently.

"I mean, last year, I got to go through this with my eighth-grade high school buddy, Robert Downey Jr., and now this year I'm getting to cheer on Demi," Rob said.

Rob Lowe and Demi Moore first worked together in St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) and later starred in About Last Night (1986).

They recently reunited at a screening of The Substance in December 2024, where the Holiday in the Wild star introduced Demi's film.

