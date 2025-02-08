 
Dolly Parton sparks concern with shocking habit change: Report

Dolly Parton's close friends have reportedly become concerned about her health

Web Desk
February 08, 2025

Photo: Dolly Parton sparks concern with shocking habit change: Report
Dolly Parton has reportedly her lifelong commitment to sobriety by starting to drink.

Nonetheless, this new habit of the songbird has sparked concerns by her close friends, who think that she needs to hold herself back, per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

"Some of her pals are shocked and worry she may be taking a tipple too much,” claimed a source.

They went on to point out that previously Dolly had not even drink a single drop of alcohol, so "it seems so out of character.”

“But Dolly figures at this stage in her life why not indulge in the simple pleasures,” the insider continued.

In conclusion, the source noted that Dolly has been able to forget about her blues with the help of her liquor brand and is having the time of her life.

"A nice bourbon and glass of bubbly helps Dolly unwind. She's having a marvelous time,” they added.

In conclusion, the source noted, “Now, she knows what she's been missing all these years — and she's certainly making up for it!"

