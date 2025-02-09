Chris Martin cracks joke about Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Chris Martin is recalling a special memory with Prince Harry as he performs at Invictus Games.



The Coldplay frontman, who sang at the opening ceremony of the Games in Vancouver, fondly spoke about the time Prince Harry invited him for the concert.

Martin said: "I would like to say thank you, of course, to Prince Harry. When he called me, he said, 'I've called every other musician in the world. They've all said they're not available, so I have to call you.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle then laughed at Martin’s joke while shaking their heads “no.”

"And I said, 'Your Royal Holiness, I'm honored.'”

"But thank you, Harry, for being such an inspiring leader and kind and sweet man. I hope you have the most wonderful Games of all," Martin continued. "It's a pleasure to be here."

The musician then sang "Viva La Vida" and "Higher Power" alongside the Invictus Games anthem at the games.