 
Geo News

Chris Martin cracks joke about Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Chris Martin performs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Chris Martin is recalling a special memory with Prince Harry as he performs at Invictus Games.

The Coldplay frontman, who sang at the opening ceremony of the Games in Vancouver, fondly spoke about the time Prince Harry invited him for the concert.

Martin said: "I would like to say thank you, of course, to Prince Harry. When he called me, he said, 'I've called every other musician in the world. They've all said they're not available, so I have to call you.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle then laughed at Martin’s joke while shaking their heads “no.”

"And I said, 'Your Royal Holiness, I'm honored.'”

"But thank you, Harry, for being such an inspiring leader and kind and sweet man. I hope you have the most wonderful Games of all," Martin continued. "It's a pleasure to be here."

The musician then sang "Viva La Vida" and "Higher Power" alongside the Invictus Games anthem at the games.

Kanye West faces big blow to shocking rants on X?
Kanye West faces big blow to shocking rants on X?
Prince Harry pals reveals what's really going on inside his head video
Prince Harry pals reveals what's really going on inside his head
Meghan Markle using Invictus Games to show her ‘security' video
Meghan Markle using Invictus Games to show her ‘security'
How Taylor Swift impressed Travis Kelce's father, Ed video
How Taylor Swift impressed Travis Kelce's father, Ed
Meghan Markle debuts Instagram Story with a dancing Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle debuts Instagram Story with a dancing Prince Harry
Prince Andrew's aides over looked Chinese spy suspicion video
Prince Andrew's aides over looked Chinese spy suspicion
Tom Cruise explains why he would pass out while filming 'Mission: Impossible'
Tom Cruise explains why he would pass out while filming 'Mission: Impossible'
Angelina Jolie's dreams crushed as Brad Pitt kids start to disobey: Report
Angelina Jolie's dreams crushed as Brad Pitt kids start to disobey: Report