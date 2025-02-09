Meghan Markle takes big step without planning: 'So excited'

Meghan Markle took a big decision without major planning and revealed she was ‘so excited’ about it.

Meghan has joined Prince Harry for Invictus Games in Canada without their children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess took the stage to give an unscripted speech in Vancouver, at a welcome reception for athletes and their friends and families.

During her speech, Meghan reveals, "I was not planning on speaking tonight. We just arrived a couple of hours ago, and I touched Canadian soil, and I went, 'Oh, feels like home.'”

The People quoted Meghan as saying: "We are so excited and we also recognize most of you are probably so exhausted from how much travel you've done, how much adrenaline you have pumping, how excited you are for what is going to be one of the most outstanding, memorable, unforgettable and connected weeks probably for you and for your families."

Speaking of Prince Harry, Meghan said, "We are just thrilled to be here and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me and I know means quite a lot to all of you."