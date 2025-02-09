 
Prince Andrew's scandals left King Charles 'no choice' but to cut ties

King Charles had ‘no choice’ but to cast Prince Andrew aside after, claims expert

February 09, 2025

King Charles had no choice but to cast his “disgraced” brother Prince Andrew aside after recent court documents revealed he stayed in touch with Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, despite claiming he cut ties in 2010, claimed an expert.

It happened after photo was discovered which featured the two of them together in New York that year.

Moreover, court documents revealed that Andrew had exchanged emails with the convicted child sex offender in 2011, including a message from him stating, “We'll play some more soon.”

Royal expert Arthur Edwards told The Sun that Andrew’s biggest mistake was his 2019 Newsnight interview, where he denied knowing Virginia Giuffre, even though a well-known photo showed them together.

"It's all because he lied in that interview when he sort of said 'I don't know this girl,’” the expert said.

"And you pay this girl a lot of money, someone you 'don't know.' It was arrogance. I was cringing watching it,” he added.

"I was thinking, what are you saying? You're crucifying yourself. He brought it on himself, and for that, he's suffering.

"It was an absolute disaster for him and for the royal family and the King had no choice but to cast him aside."

