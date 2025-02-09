 
'Terrified' Cher clinging to boy toy Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards: Report

Cher has been dating Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards since 2022

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Photo: 'Terrified' Cher clinging to boy toy Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards: Report

Cher is reportedly obsessing over her boy toy Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the legendary singing sensation is afraid of losing her beau.

"She's terrified he could drift away if she's not with him any chance she gets,” a source dished of the 78-year-old star.

“So she's clinging to him as though her life depended on it," the insider further revealed.

For those unversed, Cher has been dating Alexander ‘A.E’ Edwards since 2022.

Previously, a different source shared, "Alexander knows Cher has powerful connections in show business and he also knows that she has a very protective side for those she loves."

A tipster disclosed to RadarOnline.com at the time, "He's betting that she'll take Slash under her wing and make sure he comes out a winner later in life!"

"Let's face it – Cher is short two children at the moment and here comes this beautiful little boy into her life who reminds her so much of playing mother to her own two kids,” this spy confided.

In conclusion, the source added, “It's the perfect chance for Alexander to further sink his hooks into her and to make sure Slash has every advantage in life.”

