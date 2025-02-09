Meghan Markle proves she's Prince Harry's biggest support with key move

Meghan Markle proudly showed her support for husband Prince Harry as they made a joint appearance at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were captured cheering on performances by Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin at the key event.

Analysing their body language, expert Judi James noted that Meghan’s enthusiastic use of blue pom-poms symbolized her role as Harry’s biggest supporter as she described her as his "number one fan."

"When Meghan picked up two big blue pom-poms and danced with them above her head, it was a fitting, symbolic gesture as her body language at the games so far seems to very emphatically define her in the role of Harry's cheerleader and number one fan,” Judi told The Mirror.

She continued: "She has put herself in the role of vector here, pointing the audience and their affection in Harry's direction."

"Her speech included comments like 'You will see him throughout the week, you will see him at the Games' to create a sense of anticipation and her gestures and poses during the opening ceremony showed contagious adoration and awe as she clung to his arm in excitement and support or gazed at his face as he was mentioned from the stage.

"Meghan acted like any other proud wife as the show progressed, turning her camera towards Harry as he enjoyed the music beside her.

"This seems to be part of the more relatable version of Meghan that she showed in the Instagram post, a very excited, loving wife taking her own photos like any other member of the audience."