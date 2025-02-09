Photo: Meghan Markle 'boldly' kickstarts exciting journey with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle recently announced the commencement of Invictus Games.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a clip displaying the “heroes in action.”

She penned the caption, “Let the games begin! Get ready for a week of heart, hope, and heroes in action.”

“Join us in cheering loudly and proudly to show just how much these competitors and their families mean to us,” she continued.

Reportedly, the Duchess has joined Prince Harry for the games in Canada. Nonetheless, their kids Archie and Lilibet do not accompany them at the event.

Meghan even took to stage and to welcome the athletes, their friends and families in Vancouver.

Meghan reveals, "I was not planning on speaking tonight. We just arrived a couple of hours ago, and I touched Canadian soil, and I went, 'Oh, feels like home.'”

As per PEOPLE Magazine, Meghan began the unscripted speech by stating, "We are so excited and we also recognize most of you are probably so exhausted from how much travel you've done, how much adrenaline you have pumping, how excited you are for what is going to be one of the most outstanding, memorable, unforgettable and connected weeks probably for you and for your families."