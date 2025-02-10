Meghan Markle tries to silence doubts with public love for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle seemed desperate as she tried to show the world that her marriage with Prince Harry is going strong after divorce rumours, claimed expert.

While analysing the Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the Invictus Games’ opening ceremony in Vancouver, body language expert Judi James claimed that Meghan “overkilled” it at the event with her display of love for Harry.

Judi told GB News that had Harry fully reciprocated to Meghan’s enthusiasm, their affection might have been overwhelming.

She said Meghan wanted to “to prove to the world" that she and Harry are happy in their marriage after months of divorce speculations as duo pursued solo projects.

"She was so overkill that if he'd joined in, they'd have had to have got a room. I think it would have been way too much. I think they have to be happy, and I think she wants to prove it to the world,” the expert continued.

"She was taking photographs of him with her camera, she was doing that seal clapping that she does, and then there were these sort of wonderful looks of pride.

"I can't describe it - her whole mouth sort of pinched together and puckered in with a look of pride when his name was mentioned."