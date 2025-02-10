True extent of the isolation King Charles battles exposed: ‘No one will shoulder a load'

The current state of King Charles’ monarchy has just become a topic of discussion by experts, who warn that the steep decline Crown Inc’s workforce is seeing will lead to sad consequences for the cancer-stricken King Charles.

For those unversed, in the past Queen Elizabeth had a number of people to call on, up until 2019 the numbers included not only her son then-Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, but also Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Even Princess Alexandra, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as well as the Duke of Kent, for smaller roles.

However, “Today, Charles has nothing like this,” even though it is the height of his own medical woes, Ms Daniela Elser said in her piece for News.com.au.

“The number of still-working, in full-bloom-of-health HRHs who are physically up to answering his call to visit a cannery next to a motorway off-ramp in Dundee could easily all fit into a medium-sized SUV,” Ms Elser noted.

“The blows for Crown Inc have kept coming at quite the clip,” from Kate’s cancer battle, to Prince Andrew’s press battle, Princess Anne’s brief stint in the hospital and even the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ departure that happened a number of years before all of this came to be.

The worst part in all of this however, is the question, “Who is left? Only the industrious Edward and his criminally under-appreciated wife Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh.”

Unfortunately, though, as Ms Elser admitted they both are over 60 themselves, only “a handful of years” away from the UK’s official retirement age, and “unfortunately, they have the mass appeal of a George and Mildred re-run. Which leaves Charles.”

“As he ages and as he battles cancer, he has only very few working members of the royal family left he can rely on and delegate to in order to help him shoulder the load.”

“Just how isolated and alone the King is, at this time in his life, was laid bare in late January when he travelled to Poland to attend the 80th anniversary commemorations of the liberation of Auschwitz,” she noted as well before signing off completely.