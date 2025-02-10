Kendrick Lamar triggers meltdown in Drake fans

Kendrick Lamar finally performed what hip-hop fans had been anticipating for a long time: Drake's diss track Not Like Us on the Super Bowl.



The performance appeared to have triggered a sharp response among the Canadian rap star’s fanbase.

Many took to social media to express their anger, especially targeting Apple Music, who sponsored the event.

During his performance, the Compton rap star multiple times teased the beats of the track by false starting.

At one point, the Grammy winner said, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.”

Nonetheless, he made the Caesars Superdome crowd upbeat by finally playing the Not Like Us.

Here is where hate against Apple Music enters. The brand shared the track, which called Drake a pedophile, on its social media.

This sparked anger among the OVO founder’s fans, as some unsubscribed from the streamer while others called them out for taking a side in the ongoing feud.



