 
Geo News

Kendrick Lamar triggers meltdown in Drake fans

Drake fans furiously reacted to the Super Bowl performance of Kendrick Lamar

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar triggers meltdown in Drake fans
Kendrick Lamar triggers meltdown in Drake fans

Kendrick Lamar finally performed what hip-hop fans had been anticipating for a long time: Drake's diss track Not Like Us on the Super Bowl.

The performance appeared to have triggered a sharp response among the Canadian rap star’s fanbase.

Many took to social media to express their anger, especially targeting Apple Music, who sponsored the event.

During his performance, the Compton rap star multiple times teased the beats of the track by false starting.

At one point, the Grammy winner said, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.”

Nonetheless, he made the Caesars Superdome crowd upbeat by finally playing the Not Like Us.

Here is where hate against Apple Music enters. The brand shared the track, which called Drake a pedophile, on its social media.

This sparked anger among the OVO founder’s fans, as some unsubscribed from the streamer while others called them out for taking a side in the ongoing feud.

Kendrick Lamar triggers meltdown in Drake fans
Kendrick Lamar triggers meltdown in Drake fans


Prince Harry looks happy in 'last' Buckingham Palace video video
Prince Harry looks happy in 'last' Buckingham Palace video
Marvel puts 'Thunderbolts*' trailer on Super Bowl spot video
Marvel puts 'Thunderbolts*' trailer on Super Bowl spot
Sharon Osbourne unveils inspiration behind Black Sabbath reunion
Sharon Osbourne unveils inspiration behind Black Sabbath reunion
Robert Irwin reveals big career achievement
Robert Irwin reveals big career achievement
Meghan Markle left 'fuming' as Kate Middleton's receives latest honor
Meghan Markle left 'fuming' as Kate Middleton's receives latest honor
Michael Jackson's accuser's claims dubbed 'scurrilous and frivolous'
Michael Jackson's accuser's claims dubbed 'scurrilous and frivolous'
Robbie Williams' secret struggle with his smile exposed
Robbie Williams' secret struggle with his smile exposed
Dua Lipa attended Super Bowl 2025?
Dua Lipa attended Super Bowl 2025?