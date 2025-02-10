Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on upcoming ‘Bridgerton' return

Nicola Coughlan just expressed her sentiments over the return of Bridgerton.

The star, who has remained away from the spotlight for quite a while, especially after garnering fame for her role as Penelope Featherington AKA Lady Whistledown, has now confirmed her return to the franchise.

As per HELLO! Magazine, Nicola Coughlan mentioned, "Deeply grateful to everyone who loves our mad, funny, sad show. It’s been one of the greatest joys of my life making it, and I’m beyond delighted that we get to come back and tell the next chapter of Maggie and Eddie’s story. Rats at the ready."

Bridgerton’s upcoming story revolves around the highs and lows of friendship, with the synopsis of season two being, "It’s been a year since Maggie and Eddie last saw each other, without any contact between the best friends. When Eddie suddenly returns for a wedding, she isn’t alone - Maggie has competition, in the form of an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney.”

“Can Maggie and her special brand of chaos find space in Eddie’s new life? Or will Maggie lose Eddie forever?" the summary for the upcoming season added.