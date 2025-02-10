'Captain America: Brave New World' director breaks silence on Anthony Mackie's comments

'Captain America: Brave New World' director Julius Onah has shared his vies on Anthony Mackie's comments about the character

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has clarified Anthony Mackie’s remarks about Cap not representing America.

In a Q&A last month, Mackie said: “Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations.”

“It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity,” Mackie added. “Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

The actor got backlash from right-wing pundits who thought he was being anti-American.

Now, Onah is attempting to clear up the matter, telling Vanity Fair: “Speaking for myself, I approached this film with a very specific point of view…the sense of community, which is something I personally have experienced in various ways while living in the U.S. Another thing that stuck out was the idea of empathy, which in my opinion is Sam Wilson’s superpower. That to me is not just timely but incredibly important.”

Mackie himself clarified his comments in a post, writing, “Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like Cap is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. Cap has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to.”