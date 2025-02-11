Serena Williams' husband Alexis opens up about her dance on 'Not Like Us'

Alexis Ohanian praised his wife, Serena Williams, for her standout appearance at Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl 2025 halftime show on Sunday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 41-year-old entrepreneur shared his excitement, posting photos from his VIP box and calling it a “pretty fantastic halftime show.”

The 43-year-old retired tennis icon was featured as a dancer during Lamar’s performance of Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at rapper Drake, who also happens to be Williams’ ex-boyfriend.

Drake, meanwhile, appeared to be in a different mood ahead of the performance, delivering a rant about his past relationships on stage in Melbourne, Australia, just hours before the Super Bowl show, as per Daily Mail.

Moreover, Williams, seemingly thrilled by her performance, later posted on X, “Let’s go Super Bowl halftime. I died a little!”

Additionally, Ohanian, known for publicly supporting his wife, also addressed the controversy surrounding Williams’ on-stage crip walk.

As per the outlet, the dance move, which previously sparked backlash when she performed it after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics, once again drew mixed reactions.

In regards to this, Ohanian wrote, “Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago, and it shows… This is bigger than the music,” while referencing past criticism from conservative commentator Jason Whitlock.

Furthermore, while sharing a clip of actor Samuel L. Jackson’s satirical remarks from the halftime show, Ohanian appeared to frame the moment as a reflection of past racial and cultural critiques his wife has faced.

It is worth mentioning that Williams and Ohanian have been together since 2015, tying the knot in 2017. The couple shares two daughters, Olympia and Adira.