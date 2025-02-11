Meghan Markle launches 'attack' at King Charles at the Invictus Games?

Prince Harry appears to make a sly dig against King Charles and the rest of Prince Harry’s family at the Invictus Games, an expert feels.

The comments made were shared during royal expert Kinsey Schofield’s appearance with TalkTV’s Mike Graham.

In that conversation she got pretty candid about her feelings towards the 2025 Invictus Games which are being held in Vancouver this year.

The opening day for the games were ushered in by headliners Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Nelly Furtado, as the opening acts.

Their chat saw the duo discussing the opening speech the Duchess made about the people of Invictus being Prince Harry’s family “just as we are his family.”

For those unversed her statement was, “It means so much to him. You are his family,. And I hope you recognize how much of his heart he has poured into every single beat that has gotten all of you to this week that is going to be spectacular.”

To this Mr Graham said, “all I could think of was well she's obviously trying to say that he doesn't have a family because they're all horrible racist they all live in England.”

Ms Scholfield on the other hand translated this to mean, “if I'm your family then I guess the countdown is on because you talk to no one from your family so I better just bask in the of your temporary kindness,” before signing off.