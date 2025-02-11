Prince Harry's raunchy past gets rehashed: ‘Take a back seat!'

Prince Harry has just been told to quiet down and take a back seat given his history of shocking decisions.

The entire conversation happened during Ms Kinsey Schofield’s appearance with Mike Graham for TalkTV.

Mr Graham started the whole thing by calling it pretty gutsy of Prince Harry, “a man that used to parade around naked with strippers in Las Vegas to talk about moral leadership, isn’t it?”

For those unversed, this is in relation to a comment made at the Invictus Games, hours after Trump said he wouldn’t deport Prince Harry because he has “enough to deal with”, with ‘terrible’ Meghan Markle.

Hence, he said, “At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody, the way you carry yourselves – not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day – your courage, your resilience, your humanity, illuminate a path forward for us all.”

However, Ms Schofield responded to the entire thing by saying, “yeah you know I love to take my advice about moral leadership from people that I've literally seen in Nazi costumes-- just kidding no! I mean here sit this one out Prince Harry.”

It is also pertinent to mention that back in the day, Prince Harry also showed up to a fancy dress party wearing a Nazi uniform that he claims in Spare was an idea backed by Prince William and then-girlfriend Kate Middleton.