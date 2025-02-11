KP causes embarrassment to Kate Middleton as it takes U-turn on her clothing policy

Kensington Palace has apparently taken a U-turn on a matter related to Kate Middleton's outfits.

The palace spokesperson issued a clarification days after the Times reported that it would no longer be issuing details about the Princess of Wales's clothing.

"Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales’s clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits, GB News quoted the spokesperson as saying.

They said, “To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales.

"The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales.

“To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness’s clothing."

A few days ago, a Times report citing a palace source said, "There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing."

“There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that.

“But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No.

“The style is there but it's about the substance.”

The Times reported that the Kensington Palace may share details of Kate’s outfits on important occasions, but not for public duties.