Kate Middleton visits female prison for cause close to her heart

Kate Middleton has made her fifth public appearance after announcing that she's in remission from cancer

The Princess of Wales is paying a visit to a female prison's mother and baby unit (MBU) in the village of Styal today.

Princess Kate, who is patron of Action for Children, made the visit to promote the importance of healthy mother and child relationships. She also spoke with current residents to inquire how the charity is supporting them.

HMP Styal is a closed-category prison which also serves as a young offender institution for women aged 18 and over.

At the institute, Kate met the staff and former residents to assess the conditions of the nursery and parenting support for the mothers. She also toured the premises to check where babies and children play and learn.

The Princess looked lively and stylish in a brown check maxi coat and carried an umbrella to protect herself from the rain.

This marked Princess Kate’s fifth public appearance after she announced that she’s in remission.

Kate, who is a passionate advocate for early childhood development, founded The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 and called the effort her "life's work".