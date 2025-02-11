Alec and Hilaria Baldwin open up about 'Rust' shooting case

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have shared insight into their life by means of their reality show 'The Baldwins'

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have opened up about going through the Rust shooting trial while also filming their reality show The Baldwins.

During a tragic accident on the set of Rust, Alec was holding a prop gun when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza, who recovered and didn’t press charges.

Alec claimed he didn’t pull the trigger and also didn’t know the gun contained live bullets. But he was indicted by a grand jury and stood trial. The actor faced up to 18 months in prison over the charge of involuntary manslaughter but ultimately walked free when the judge dismissed the case.

Opening up about having cameras record their personal life at such a difficult time, Hilaria told People: “It was an opportunity for us to actually speak. It was a really safe space. And I think it was also very cathartic, almost like a diary, during a very unsure time of our life. That felt both terrifying and like it could get us through day by day.”

In their show, Alec praises Hilaria for her support through the trial, saying, “I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t have her. I don’t know what would’ve happened to me.”

The couple also reflected on Halyna’s husband and son’s loss, with Hilaria saying, “A son lost his mom. We are going to feel and carry that pain forever. So how do they carry it? “You can’t, but you do. There is no recipe.”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s reality series The Baldwins will premiere on TLC on February 23.