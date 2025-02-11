 
Armie Hammer responds to rumors he ate animal heart

Armie Hammer's career took a big hit in 2021 with allegations of cannibalism

February 11, 2025

Armie Hammer has once again denied being a cannibal. But at the same time he admitted to having eaten a bite out of an animal’s heart.

During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Hammer shared his side of the story after rumors circulated that he once ate an animal’s heart while it was “still warm.”

The Call Me By Your Name actor admitted that he took a bite, but said that he didn’t eat the whole thing.

During the interview, host Louis Theroux also asked him directly, “Are you a cannibal?”

Hammer replied, “You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So, no.”

The actor’s career took a big hit in 2021 after he was accused of rape by an ex, who also provided screenshots of text messages allegedly from the actor, in which he fantasized about cannibalism. He denied the claims and was ultimately not charged.

He also admitted that he mistreated people, but denied having done anything illegal.

“I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behavior. … A—— behavior. There’s no way around that,” Armie Hammer said. “Does it make me a d—? Absolutely. Like, I have no problem admitting that. I was a d—. That’s not illegal.”

