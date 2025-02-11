Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show hailed as 'the best ever'

Kendrick Lamar became the first rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime show solely as his close aide hailed the performance as the best halftime show ever.

In his historic performance, his longtime manager, Dave Free, revealed the creative performance behind the show.

“We wanted this performance to have a cinematic and theatrical element to it. We can confidently say that there’s no Super Bowl performance that’s quite like this one,” the Grammy winner’s creative partner said.

He told the Wall Street Journal that K.Dot and he watched every performance of the Super Bowl halftime show to take notes.

“The feel of it is Black America. What does Black America look like, and how to control that narrative of what it means to be Black in America versus what the world’s perspective of that is,” he shared.

Apart from this, the Compton rap star's performance has appeared to trigger a meltdown among Drake's fans.

Apple Music, which sponsored the event, was unsubscribed by some of the Grammy winner's fans because they believed the streamer had taken sides in the ongoing feud.