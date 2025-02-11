The way Meghan looks at Harry! Duke and Duchess kill separation rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked stunning in pictures taken by celebrity photographer Samir Hussein.

The photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were taken as they "hit Whistler as part of the Invictus Games in Canada."

The first photo of the couple shows them posing for a selfie together while in the second Meghan is seen drinking juice.

In the next photo, Samir Hussein captured the former US actress as she clapped during Harry's speech while the fourth photograph shows Harry grinning in front of the camera.

The way Meghan looked at Harry in one of the photos sent the couple's fans into frenzy.

To many, the couple's public display of affection was aimed at their critics especially those who enjoy spreading rumors of a rift between them.

While posing for photos, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made sure their fans have something to defend them when divorce rumors are spread again.