 
Geo News

The way Meghan looks at Harry! Duke and Duchess kill separation rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are photographed by a celebrity photographer

By
Web Desk
|

February 11, 2025

The way Meghan looks at Harry! Duke and Duchess kill separation rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked stunning in pictures taken by celebrity photographer Samir Hussein.

The photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were taken as they "hit Whistler as part of the Invictus Games in Canada."

The first photo of the couple shows them posing for a selfie together while in the second Meghan is seen drinking juice.

In the next photo,  Samir Hussein captured the former US actress as she clapped during Harry's speech while the fourth photograph shows Harry grinning in front of the camera.

The way Meghan looked at Harry in one of the photos sent the couple's fans into frenzy.

The way Meghan looks at Harry! Duke and Duchess kill separation rumors

To many, the couple's public display of affection was aimed at their critics especially those who enjoy spreading rumors of a rift between them.  

While posing for photos, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made sure their fans have something to defend them when divorce rumors are spread again. 

Prince Harry's miscalculated nausea bashed for making people sick
Prince Harry's miscalculated nausea bashed for making people sick
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show hailed as 'the best ever'
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show hailed as 'the best ever'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get exposed for inappropriate behavior
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get exposed for inappropriate behavior
Khloe Kardashian drops bombshell about Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's wedding
Khloe Kardashian drops bombshell about Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's wedding
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin open up about 'Rust' shooting case
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin open up about 'Rust' shooting case
Prince Harry's vengeful past comes out where he plagued his kin with pain
Prince Harry's vengeful past comes out where he plagued his kin with pain
Prince Harry with his ‘petty vendettas' has come face to face with fire: ‘You lack more'
Prince Harry with his ‘petty vendettas' has come face to face with fire: ‘You lack more'
Meghan Markle branded a party crasher: ‘She's never been a host!' video
Meghan Markle branded a party crasher: ‘She's never been a host!'