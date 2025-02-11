Prince Harry's miscalculated nausea bashed for making people sick

Prince Harry has just been called out for showcasing a lot of miscalculated nausea at the Invictus Games.

Royal commentator Amanda Platell recently penned a piece for The Daily Mail that called out Prince Harry’s antics at the Invictus Games in 2025.

Her accusations ranged from public bashing to clap backs and started by saying, “They believe so utterly in their own self-righteousness that those who dare to offer a different opinion are shown the door.”

Because “any fool could have told Harry that taking on the American president on a stage beamed to millions worldwide was unwise to say the least,” Ms Platell said, referencing to the Duke’s decision to call out the “weak moral character” of people in the world. Mere hours after the president admitted he’d not deport Harry because he has ‘enough to deal with’, due to his ‘terrible wife’.

In Ms Platell’s eyes, “any sensible person would have warned the couple not to make it all about themselves.”

“Yet from the moment a gushing Duchess of Sussex introduced Harry, it was clear they had decided to do just this.”

“We had a fawning Meghan making doe eyes while looking up at him, clutching his arm and grabbing his face for a very public kiss.” All in all “no photo-op went unmissed.”

And at the same time, “Megs was determined that she and their love affair would take centre-stage, whatever we thought about the heroic men and woman this event was actually celebrating.”

But for Ms Platell, there has never been a “more miscalculated and nauseating public display of affection.”

One, “Only a man with low moral character would think the launch of the Invictus Games an appropriate platform to seize the agenda for himself and his voraciously ambitious wife.”