Meghan Markle told Harry ‘really doesn't need her' in jibe

Meghan Markle is called out for stealing Prince Harry’s thunder amid Invictus Games.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has been making appearances with her husband during the Vancouver edition of the games, is told to let Harry live his dream.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: "I thought it was unnecessary of Meghan to interfere with what is essentially Harry's baby. She knows that.

"He really doesn't need her. When Harry first launched the Invictus Games in London, he was launching it in front of his dad, his stepmum, and his brother.

"He doesn't need Meghan there to introduce him. I thought it was really wrong and kind of detracted from what he was trying to do."

She added: "Everything that Meghan does seems to be making everything about her.

"She should have let Harry get on with it himself, instead of interfering.

The expert noted: "She should have said 'actually, let me step back and you do it'. He doesn't need it [Meghan's help]. Harry's a very good public speaker."