Kim Kardashian feels heat over Kanye West stunts?

Kanye West had a spree of hateful posts on X before his account was deactivated. This barrage of offensive tweets is reportedly putting the pressure on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.



Sources tell Daily Mail that it is the pressure to head-on address the behaviour Ye recently demonstrated by condemning his antics to make an example in front of her family and the world.

Because the Power hitmaker’s shocking outbursts are affecting the close circle of the SKIMS mogul, according to reports.

Scott Discish is one of them. He dated Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashain and identified himself as Jewish.

“Scott was raised Jewish and the fact that Kim has not denounced Kanye West’s hateful anti-Semitic remarks absolutely infuriates him,” the tipster tattled.

“He has had it with Kanye and takes personal offence to his attack on the Jewish community.”

“The fact that Kim has not said anything, nor anyone in the family, upsets Scott,” the bird chirped.

“As a father, he believes that Kanye is setting a horrible example for his children, who are pretty much all old enough to access what is going on.”

“Kim’s silence speaks volumes,” the source concluded before adding her close circle is urging her to break the silence.