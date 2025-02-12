Prince George's life changing moment is due in few months

Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, are set to experience a major change in their lives this summer.



The Prince of Wales will soon not be allowed to fly on the same plane as his heir, after George turns 12 in July this year.

One TikTok user explained. "If they were both on the same plane and something terrible happened – then there wouldn't be a successor."

Another added: "It has always been Royal protocol, however since William's children were born the protocol hasn't been followed and they fly with the kids."

Sharing a personal anecdote, a third continued: "I always tell my brother not to fly on the same flight as his son. If anything happens that's his lineage gone, as he only made one son."

Another chimed in: "Just business as usual even though it's probably hard to accept."

On the other hand, a sceptic voiced their opinion: "What a silly antiquated rule. They have a better chance of something happening to them crossing the street together."