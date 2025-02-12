Meghan Markle sidelining Prince Harry after Invictus Games

Meghan Markle is intent on sidelining the only reason people know about her in the first place.

A point highlighting the same has even been issued by royal commentator and expert Amanda Platell.

She shared these sentiments in her piece for the Daily Mail that referenced her upcoming lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

The piece began by branding her ‘magnanimous’ for the new release date, which came to be due to the California wildfires.

But, slipped in a few jibs, like the fact that “it turns out that what we expected to be Meghan's cooking show actually has no cooking apart from chopping the occasional lettuce, no recipes and, more bewilderingly, no Harry.”

That same jibe also led her to make a large hit against the star because this decision was taken “despite the fact that few would have heard about the TV actress Meghan Markle had she not married a prince, Harry makes only a token appearance.”

This decision by the Duchess, coupled by the fact that none of it even occurred in her personal kitchen, Ms Platell hit back with the question, “wherever filming takes place, shouldn't Harry be there?” after all “normal couples share the load in the kitchen. It's not all left to the little lady any more.”

Before concluding she also added a shocking zing to it by questioning this decision even more because, “why is Meghan sidelining her husband in what insiders say is their last chance to fulfil their $100million Netflix deal – now hanging by a thread? Why is the former Apache helicopter pilot distinguished by two tours in Afghanistan only appearing as a brief add-on?”

Will doing so mean that “the now stultifyingly dull prince surplus to requirements for his ambitious wife Meghan?”

“Harsh questions, I know. But I raise them only because Harry's absence seems to be the most noticeable feature of the entire series,” she also added.