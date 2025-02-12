Lilibet, Archie receive exciting news

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet have received an exciting news from Canada as their mother is set to return to California.

Meghan joined Prince Harry to support him at the Games for wounded and sick service personnel in Vancouver and Whistler.

However, The Sun, via GB News, citing sources has reported “Meghan is going home to be with her children."

Sources close to the couple confirmed that Meghan’s departure was pre-planned.

The insider said, “This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children."

They told the media outlet, "This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."

Meghan was expected to attend Tuesday’s events before flying back to California.

Prince Harry will remain at the Games until the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Archie and Lilibet are apparently excited as Meghan is bringing special gifts for them.

According to a report by the People magazine, Meghan and Harry received a set of custom jerseys from Team Nigeria for Archie and Lilibet when they attended a wheelchair basketball event in Vancouver on Sunday.