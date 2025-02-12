Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard opening a cafe: Opening & more

A number of new details and updates have come to light, regarding Meghan Markle’s luxury lifestyle brand’s release.

The news has been shared by The Daily Mail, and per their findings, sources and insiders have come forward to offer details about the product lineup.

As of right now, the news is that American Riviera Orchard will open its doors for customers in early March, in two huge retail centers, namely the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia and the giant Dallas Galleria.

The product lineup is also extensive and will include things like honey, and olive oil, apart from the jam that has previously been advertised.

At around the same time, her cooking show with Netflix will also air, on March 4th to be exact.

And thus the same insider admitted its ‘make or break time because “Her new show is rolling out the same time as the Netflix stores open.”

“The Netflix stores will offer products and merchandise from all their biggest shows like Squid Game and Stranger Things,” as well the insider revealed.

All in all, “This is a big move for Netflix. The first stores are in repurposed department stores inside two of America's largest malls.”

Not to mention, “They will contain an onsite cafe so Meghan's products like her strawberry jam will be featured on the menu too.”

And “This will determine the future for Meghan as a businesswoman. Let's face it, she hasn't been that successful so far,” the source also revealed before signing off.