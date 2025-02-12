Kate Middleton vows to stand by Prince Harry ‘no matter what'

Kate Middleton has vowed to stand by Prince Harry amid ongoing rumours regarding his marital issues with Meghan Markle.

According to a latest, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have maintained contact with Kate especially during her cancer treatment last year despite their ongoing rift.

Now, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is said to be pushing for crisis talks to bring the family together after years-long feud.

“Kate has no intention of giving up on Harry and will be there for him, no matter what, even if other members of the family have long since washed their hands of him," an insider told Heat Magazine.

This comes after reports claimed that Harry and Meghan are navigating marital troubles after they made back-to-back solo appearances last year.

The source further mentioned how Kate is still determined to make things right between Harry and Prince William.

"And she hasn’t given up on getting the brothers back together at some point in the future, when the time is right," they said.

"The most likely scenario right now is a meet-up in America and Kate would also like to welcome Harry in the UK, when he next gets a chance to visit."