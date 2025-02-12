Mandy Moore calls out major blunder post LA wildfires

Mandy Moore just called out a package that was allegedly delivered to her in-laws’ home that was engulfed in flames due to the LA wildfires.

The This Is Us actress called out Amazon executives to look into the matter, by uploading an Instagram story, with a picture of what appears to be a box with that brand’s labelling, placed on the stairs of a property destroyed by the fires.

"Do better, Amazon," she wrote in her caption, adding, "Can we not have better discretion than to leave a package at a residence that no longer exists? This is my mother and father-in-law's home. Smh (shaking my head)."

However, Steve Kelly, Amazon spokesperson, issued a statement to PEOPLE magazine, revealing that they were in contact with Mandy Moore to correct the error, stating:

"We've reached out to Ms. Moore via Instagram to apologise for this and to ask for more information from her in-laws so we're better able investigate what happened here," he told the outlet. "For weeks, we've advised those who are delivering on our behalf in southern California to use discretion in areas that were impacted by wildfires - especially if it involves delivering to a damaged home - that clearly didn't happen here."

Moore, in January, took to her Instagram to post snaps showcasing the damage caused by the wildfires to her and husband, Taylor Goldsmith's home in Altadena.