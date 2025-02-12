 
Prince Harry disappoints Kate Middleton with a major snub

Kate Middleton has been left utterly disappointed at the hands of her brother-in-law Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

February 12, 2025

Kate Middleton has found herself amid disappointment brought on by Prince Harry and his decision to issue an apparent snub.

Insight into these feelings have been shared by a well placed insider.

This source sat with Heat World to dish on all that Kate’s been feeling since the ‘snub’ and admitted that while others were ‘relieved’ after Prince Harry went back to the US, following his lawsuit win against News Group Newspapers, Kate was not.

Reportedly, “Kate was looking forward to seeing Harry in London.”

And “she wanted to use that time to get a read on Harry’s state of mind these days, but that seems to be off the table now because he doesn’t need to come back to settle his case.”

For the time being “It means the sit-down they were going to have is postponed indefinitely,” the source added before signing off completely.

