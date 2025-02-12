Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'meaningful opportunity' with latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got a ‘meaningful opportunity’ on the third day of the Invictus Games 2025.

The royal couple shared the details of the third day on their website.

As per details, Archie and Lilibet doting parents began the third day of the Invictus Games 2025 with a visit to Squamish Nation.

“There, they immersed themselves in the community’s rich history, vibrant culture, and the deep connections that make it so unique. Their visit included two key locations: the Language Nest and the Chief Joe Mathis Centre,” the statement reads.

At the Language Nest, Meghan and Harry were introduced to the important efforts being made to revitalize and promote the Squamish language.

The couple then visited the Chief Joe Mathis Centre, where they experienced the transformative power of traditional artmaking, which serves as both a form of healing and a profound expression of cultural identity.

Meghan and Harry’s statement further says, “The visit offered a meaningful opportunity for the Duke and Duchess to deepen their understanding of Indigenous traditions and the Squamish people.”

Meghan joined Prince Harry for Invictus Games in Canada without their children Archie and Lilibet.