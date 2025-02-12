Liam Payne tribute: One Direction decide whether to reunite at BRIT Awards

One Direction members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have made a decision about reuniting

According to an insider, the group has decided against a big reunion anytime soon as they’re not ready.

The four musicians were reportedly offered a live reunion performance at next month's BRIT Awards to pay homage to Liam, but they have all declined.

Furthermore, the singers aren’t likely to attend the awards as they don’t want to take attention away from Liam’s remembrance as host Jack Whitehall is expected to “say a few words” about the Teardrops hitmaker’s tragic passing and a tribute will be a “strong section of the show.”

“It has been a really emotional time for the lads and it was decided that a performance would just be too much,” the mole said, per Daily Mail.

“They have grieved in private and don't feel the need to do a big, showy tribute for the sake of it. Millions of fans will be disappointed not to see them back on stage together but the time is just not right,” they continued.

“Apart from anything else, Zayn lives in America now and they are all at different places in life. A One Direction reunion is not on the cards at all,” they added.

Liam Payne died in October after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina. The singer was 31.