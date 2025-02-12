Prince Andrew suffers major blow from Princess Beatrice after Buckingham Palace announcement

Prince Andrew has reportedly suffered a major blow from his elder daughter Princess Beatrice after Buckingham Palace made big announcement regarding her baby.

According to a report by The Woman’s Day, Princess Beatrice has banned Andrew from her baby as the new mom is safeguarding her kids.

Buckingham Palace announced on January 29, “Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January.”

Following the palace announcement, the insiders told the Woman’s Day amid Andrew’s spy scandal, “Beatrice is desperately trying not to let this burst her bubble, or the stress affect her first few weeks with Athena, but privately she’s absolutely devastated.”

“She’s going to do whatever it takes to keep her two girls safe. And if that means keeping them from her father so they don’t have to grow up with his sins on their shoulders, then she’s willing to do it.

“These court documents are just another confirmation that her dad’s not at all who she thought – she can’t pretend any more.”