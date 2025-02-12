Meghan Markle video shows she learnt from Kate Middleton's mistake

Meghan Markle shared a new Instagram story on Tuesday night from her last moments in Canada before she flew back home to California.

The Duchess of Sussex looked terrified as she gave tubing a go in the new video from her visit to the Invictus Games.

Her videos and photos came days after doubts were cast over Kate Middleton and her family's skiing getaway.

Meghan made sure that her followers see the video of the activity she got involved in instead of relying on a simple statement which her detractor might have used to question its authenticity.

Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton's critics cast doubts on their skiing trip to the Alps.

According to the British media, Princess Catherine and her family took part in a ski getaway in the Alps before the Princess of Wales announced that her cancer is in remission

The Mail on Sunday reported that Catherin joined Prince William and their three children — as well as members of the Middleton family — for several days away shortly after they spent Christmas at Sandringham.

The royal couple's detractors were not ready to accept that Kate Middleton left the UK with her husband and three children.

They argued how come paparazzi or other skiers missed the opportunity to take even a single photo.

They were of the view that the British media would not publish the photos due to the privacy laws but what stopped the European media from putting them on display.

They were convinced that the Kensington Palace wouldn't pass on an opportunity to put legit photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton together as a family.

Meghan Markle's Instagram video shows either she was aware of Kate Middleton and William online trolling after their skiing trip and tried to avert it by sharing the evidence of what she did on the snow or she unintentionally did something which would save her a lot of trouble online.