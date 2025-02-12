 
Kim Kardashian bound to protect kids amid Kanye West's antics: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly infuriated by Kanye West's thinly veiled jibes at her

February 12, 2025

Kim Kardashian is reportedly staying tight lipped on Kanye West’s thinly veiled dig at her.

For those unversed, Kanye West recently posted a video slamming surgery addicts and narcissists, which was a supposed jibe at his former wife, Kim Kardashian.

Sharing the reason behind this silence, a source told In Touch that Kim did not react to Kanye West posting because she wants to protect her children at any cost.

“She’s so angry but she can’t say a word against him in front of her kids,” explained a source.

They went on to add, “Because she knows it will upset them, and she’s bound and determined to protect them no matter what.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kim and Kanye coparent four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Nonetheless, the source maintained that Kim Kardashian is once again disappointed by the controversial rapper’s move.

“It’s classic Kanye, because he’s been acting all nice lately and she thought things might finally be getting better and then he does this, which is just so hurtful.”

