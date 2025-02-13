Photo: Kim Kardashian finds Kanye West's thinly veiled jibes 'humiliating:' Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly fuming at Kanye West.

As fans will be aware, the musician reportedly took jibes at the SKIMS when he posted a now-deleted video slamming surgery addicts and narcissists.

Sharing what Kim has been feeling afterwards this post, a source told In Touch, “It’s humiliating and now she can’t stop worrying about what he might do or say next.”

During the same chat, the insider shared that the mother of four is refraining from taking any action against Kanye West because she does not want her kids to get hurt in the process.

The beauty mogul is the mother to 11-year-old North, 6-year-old Chicago, 8-year-old Saint, and 5-year-old Psalm.

It is not the first time when Kim has held back due to her kids as in the wake of Kanye’s sexual harassment lawsuit last October it was claimed that she fears losing them to their father.

Spilling the beans to Kanye’s escape plan to Tokyo at the time, a source told RadarOnline.com that Kanye was willing to “renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled.”