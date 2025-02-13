Anna Kendrick distances herself from Blake Lively amid legal controversy: Report

Anna Kendrick reportedly prefers not to team up with Blake Lively due to the latter’s ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

According to Daily Mail, Kendrick has been in discussions with studio executives about minimizing joint promotional appearances with Lively.

The two actresses reunited for the sequel to the 2018 hit A Simple Favor, set for release on May 1, but the film’s publicity risks being overshadowed by media scrutiny surrounding Lively’s legal dispute with Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios.

As per the publication, an insider said, “Anna and Blake have a working relationship, but they’re not close friends. Last-minute talks are underway because Anna is keen to distance herself from Blake to avoid getting caught up in the drama.”

While it was initially planned for both actresses to promote the film together, Kendrick may now handle the campaign alone to avoid questions about Lively’s lawsuit.

Moreover, the film will premiere at the SXSW Film and TV Festival on March 7, where Lively is expected to make an appearance.

However, her further involvement in the promotional tour remains uncertain.

Additionally, Lively’s legal battle with Baldoni escalated after she accused him of sexual harassment in a lawsuit last year.

Baldoni has since filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, alleging defamation. The trial is scheduled for March 2026.

Social media reactions to the Another Simple Favor poster have been mixed, meanwhile, Kendrick received support from fans, Lively faced backlash, with some users vowing to boycott the film.

Director Paul Feig has defended Lively, calling her a “dream to work with.”

As the film’s release approaches, industry insiders speculate that the promotional strategy may shift further, with Kendrick taking the lead while Lively maintains a lower profile.