Travis Kelce gets honest about his Super Bowl defeat after Taylor Swift booing

Travis Kelce gets honest about his emotion related to Super Bowl LIX defeat

Travis Kelce has opened up about the support he had received from his “loved ones” after missing out on a three-peat at Super Bowl LIX.

In a recent episode of New Heights podcast, he candidly talked about Kansas City Chiefs’ devastating loss.

The tight end began by thanking his “loved ones,” including his family members, his ladylove Taylor Swift, and teammates, for their support.

For those unversed, the 35-year-old football player has been dating the 35-year-old songstress for more than a year.

On February 10, Philadelphia Eagle defeated the Chief Kansas City 40-20, Kelce continued, “It wasn't the play calls, it was a cumulative effort of everybody just not finding a way to get it done, man.”

Moreover, he shared his emotions related to the loss and said, "And to happen on the biggest stage s****, but to have it happen for the second time in my career on the biggest stage, man, it's a tough pill to swallow. It's a hard reality, man."

The American football player also showed gratitude while talking about his teammates, “I love my teammates. I love my coaches. Chiefs Kingdom, I'm sorry for how it ended but, you know it’s … f***."

“I have a beautiful life, man. I have loved ones. I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything that I do, and they were all there, you know, cheering me on and hoping for the best on Sunday,” Kelce concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that this happened shortly after Taylor Swift faced 'booing' from the crowd after appearing on Jumbotron at Super Bowl.