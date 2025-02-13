Meghan Markle takes big step to reinforce her marriage bond with Prince Harry amid divorce speculations

Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry for Invictus Games in Canada and has returned to US to be with her children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan’s supportive move comes amid speculations that she and the duke are having some difficulties in their relationship.

However, as the duchess has returned to US and Harry remains in Canada till the closing ceremony of the event, the People Magazine has reported that Meghan has strengthened her marriage bond.

The report says, “Meghan's attendance at the Invictus Games underscored that while she has solo projects on the horizon, including the Netflix show With Love, Meghan, she and Harry remain united in both their personal and professional lives, with her family as her top priority.”

Earlier, the publication had quoted an onlooker in Vancouver as saying: "I think it’s great that she’s coming. There is a lot of speculation about them and their marriage, but this reinforces one thing to me, at least — there is no separation. It looks like they present a united front when it comes to matters they both care about."