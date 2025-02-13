 
Geo News

Meghan Markle takes big step to reinforce her marriage bond with Prince Harry amid divorce speculations

Meghan Markle will also celebrate Valentine's Day away from Harry in US

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2025

Meghan Markle takes big step to reinforce her marriage bond with Prince Harry amid divorce speculations
Meghan Markle takes big step to reinforce her marriage bond with Prince Harry amid divorce speculations

Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry for Invictus Games in Canada and has returned to US to be with her children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan’s supportive move comes amid speculations that she and the duke are having some difficulties in their relationship.

However, as the duchess has returned to US and Harry remains in Canada till the closing ceremony of the event, the People Magazine has reported that Meghan has strengthened her marriage bond.

The report says, “Meghan's attendance at the Invictus Games underscored that while she has solo projects on the horizon, including the Netflix show With Love, Meghan, she and Harry remain united in both their personal and professional lives, with her family as her top priority.”

Earlier, the publication had quoted an onlooker in Vancouver as saying: "I think it’s great that she’s coming. There is a lot of speculation about them and their marriage, but this reinforces one thing to me, at least — there is no separation. It looks like they present a united front when it comes to matters they both care about."

Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 'The Gorge' premiere
Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 'The Gorge' premiere
Jennifer Garner ditching boyfriend John Miller for 'round two' with Ben Affleck?
Jennifer Garner ditching boyfriend John Miller for 'round two' with Ben Affleck?
Travis Kelce gets honest about his Super Bowl defeat after Taylor Swift booing
Travis Kelce gets honest about his Super Bowl defeat after Taylor Swift booing
Prince Harry shocks Meghan Markle with unusual move
Prince Harry shocks Meghan Markle with unusual move
Meghan Markle issued stark warning after returning to US
Meghan Markle issued stark warning after returning to US
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively starting to struggle with the ‘trauma' suit: 'its hell'
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively starting to struggle with the ‘trauma' suit: 'its hell'
Drake makes surprising revelation for Aussie fan at Melbourne concert
Drake makes surprising revelation for Aussie fan at Melbourne concert
Millie Bobby Brown shares dark side of child stardom after 'Stranger Things' fame
Millie Bobby Brown shares dark side of child stardom after 'Stranger Things' fame