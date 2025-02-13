Prince Harry shocks Meghan Markle with unusual move

Prince Harry left Meghan Markle shocked with his unusual move during the second day of their Canada trip for the Invictus Games.

After the opening ceremony in Vancouver, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to the ski resort of Whistler, where they both took to the stage at a welcome event.

After finishing his speech, Harry introduced Meghan on stage as he joked, "Now she's going to sing!" leaving the Duchess of Sussex shocked.

Analysing their body language, expert Judi James praised Harry and Meghan's effortless chemistry, saying their recent joint appearance showcased a relaxed and playful dynamic.

"Harry loves playful behaviour and banter, but he usually adopts a different tone with Meghan, sticking to more romantic narratives,” she told The Mirror.

“Here though he brings her into his routine with a flapping hand that suggests good humour rather than any royal graciousness.

The expert continued: "There is some synchronicity here though as she actually seems pretty much in tune with his more fun side.

“At first there is the usual mutual hugging, and Meghan shows empathy by rubbing Harry's hand to thaw it out in the cold air. But when he jokes about her singing, her response is speedy as she looks shocked but then equally playful.

"The last image of the pair leaning forward into the mic to take their goodbyes is one of the better images of them working as an upbeat, casual and relaxed team of two."