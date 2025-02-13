Prince Harry sends Meghan Markle home to enjoy solo time?

Prince Harry to enjoy “solo” time after sending Meghan Markle back home post four-day trip to Canada for the Invictus Games.

According to royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson, the Duke of Sussex appeared "unhappy" with Meghan’s affectionate behaviour during their public appearances in Canada.

Speaking with GB News, she claimed Meghan’s "clingy" displays, including frequent kisses and holding onto him, seemed overwhelming for Harry.

The expert further share that it looked like Harry "just wanted to be left alone," adding that now that Meghan has left, he will take a much needed break.

"I think Harry actually at the points looked quite unhappy. She's been clinging on to him, over the top public displays of affection, kissing his face all the time.

"And at times, Harry just looked like he just wanted to be left alone for five minutes,” she said.

"He's having a day off now - you would think if they're so loved up, they would want to have that day off together.

"She's gone back to California to see the children, fair enough. But he's having a day off to himself where apparently he's going to be going skiing and enjoying the facilities at his five star hotel, before the closing ceremony this weekend."