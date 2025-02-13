Chrissy Teigen's mealtime plea comes to light

The model and cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen, recently shared a relatable mealtime moment.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 39-year-old John Legend’s wife shared a parenting moment with her youngest children, Esti and Wren.

She made them a meal of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, and carrots, which they refused to eat.

In one of the videos, the mom of four can be heard pleading with her kids, who were sitting in highchairs and wearing bibs, “Please eat it, please eat it. Can you please try it?”

“To all the moms struggling out there with dinner, it does not matter. You can spend three hours making it or five minutes making it; it doesn’t matter. They hate it," she quipped in another story.

Teigen, who appeared annoyed, had shared videos of herself making the meal from scratch.

However, she also shared one shortcut for making powdered mashed potatoes, revealing, “These are so good and took me 4 minutes. I’m losing it over how good they are, nobody’s going to know.”

Notably, this post came after the Good Burger 2 star posted a bathtime snap with her three kids on Saturday, February 8.

It is pertinent to mention that Teigen and Legend, who tied the knot in September 2013, are blessed with four children: Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.