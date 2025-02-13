Kate Middleton's major commitment revealed as Princess 'thrilled' to return to work

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is super excited to “gradual” return to work nearly a year after she was diagnosed with cancer

According to a report by Vanity Fair, the future queen is “Picking Up Where She Left Off” before cancer.

The report comes after she visited a mother and baby unit within a women’s prison on Tuesday.

It said, “Princess Kate, who is said to be “thrilled” to be back at work, visited HM Prison Styal in Wilmslow to highlight the importance of strong relationships between incarcerated mothers and their babies.”

Kate Middleton looked happy and relaxed as she toured the grounds in the rain, taking shelter at one point under an umbrella.

“Sources close to Kate say she wants to break down the stigma surrounding women having babies while in prison and focus on the importance of the bond between mother and child, even in challenging situations.”

The royal insiders have also claimed that Kate Middleton, who has had a busy start to the year, will pace herself over the coming weeks.

The sources went on saying Kate Middleton is committed to focusing on her projects and charity commitments “picking up where she left off this time last year.”