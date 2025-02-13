Colleen Hoover wipes ‘It Ends With Us’ stars from social media

 
'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover returns to social media after deactivating on January 22, 2025

February 13, 2025

It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover has removed all the traces of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni from her social media.

The author, who deactivated her Instagram handle on January 22, has now reactivated the account.

However, fans noticed that all the photos, including the stars of It Ends With Us movie, Lively and Baldoni, were missing from the profile. This comes amid the legal battle between both stars.

The Gossip Girl actress, who played Lily Bloom in the film, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni in December 2024.

She accused him of misconduct during the filming of the movie and claimed he retaliated against her through a smear campaign.

Notably, Baldoni has denied the allegations and filed lawsuits against The New York Times, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, claiming defamation and extortion.

It is worth noticing that after Lively’s complaint, Hoover had shown her support for the actress publicly. On her Instagram Stories, she called Lively “honest, kind, supportive, and patient.”

But the recent move of removing all the photos of both actors has sparked speculation.

