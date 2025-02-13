Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow tried growing ties with Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck: Source

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly tried to introduce Ben Affleck and Jennifer’s daughter Violet to her son, Brody.

As per a resurfaced report from In Touch Weekly, Gwyneth sent her son, Brody, off to Yale last September.

Moreover, Ben’s daughter Violet, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner, also started a new semester at the university then.

In addition to this, a tipster informed that Gwyneth wants the duo to get to know each other because "she just thinks they could be a good source of support for each other since they have the celebrity parent-connection thing in common."

Nonetheless, they clarified that she is not "trying to play matchmaker or anything creepy like that."

The source continued, "Gwyneth is a big worrywart and hyper-protective, even of her step-kids,” the insider claimed and explained, “So she's trying to make sure that Brody will have some good solid people in his orbit now that he's so far away from home."

For those unversed, Gwyneth Paltrow sporadically dated Ben Affleck from 1997 to 2000.

In conclusion, the source reassure that Gwyneth only wanted to grow ties with Ben’s daughter because "she knows Violet is a class act and a great student, so she's hoping they will become friendly."